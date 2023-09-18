Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day, Jio Financial Services opened at ₹244.35 and closed at ₹242.6. The stock reached a high of ₹244.7 and a low of ₹237.75. The market capitalization of Jio Financial Services is ₹152,065.86 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹278.2 and ₹205.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,211,855 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.