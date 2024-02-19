Hello User
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Jio Financial Services stock price went down today, 19 Feb 2024, by -0.75 %. The stock closed at 274 per share. The stock is currently trading at 271.95 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Stock Price Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services opened at 275.6, closed at 274, with a high of 276.85 and a low of 271. The market capitalization stood at 172777.56 crore. The 52-week high was 295.7 and the 52-week low was 204.65. The BSE volume for Jio Financial Services was 1042607 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹274 on last trading day

