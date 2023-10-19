Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Faces Downturn in Trading

On the last day of trading, the open price of Jio Financial Services was ₹222.95, and the close price was ₹221.05. The stock reached a high of ₹222.95 and a low of ₹215.65 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 137,294.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹278.2, while the 52-week low is ₹205.15. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 3,574,596 shares.
Jio Financial Services stock reached a low of ₹211.5 and a high of ₹216.15 today.
The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows that the stock price is ₹212.25 with a percent change of -1.78 and a net change of -3.85. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.78% and the net change is a decrease of 3.85.
The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows that the price is ₹216.1. There has been a percent change of -2.24, indicating a decrease in value, and a net change of -4.95. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decline in value.
On the last day of Jio Financial Services trading on the BSE, there were a total of 3,574,596 shares traded. The closing price for the day was ₹221.05.
