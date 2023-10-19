Hello User
Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Faces Downturn in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -1.78 %. The stock closed at 216.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 212.25 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services

On the last day of trading, the open price of Jio Financial Services was 222.95, and the close price was 221.05. The stock reached a high of 222.95 and a low of 215.65 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 137,294.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 278.2, while the 52-week low is 205.15. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 3,574,596 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:16 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

Jio Financial Services stock reached a low of 211.5 and a high of 216.15 today.

19 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price update :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹212.25, down -1.78% from yesterday's ₹216.1

The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows that the stock price is 212.25 with a percent change of -1.78 and a net change of -3.85. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.78% and the net change is a decrease of 3.85.

19 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.04%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
19 Oct 2023, 09:01 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹216.1, down -2.24% from yesterday's ₹221.05

The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows that the price is 216.1. There has been a percent change of -2.24, indicating a decrease in value, and a net change of -4.95. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decline in value.

19 Oct 2023, 08:17 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹221.05 on last trading day

On the last day of Jio Financial Services trading on the BSE, there were a total of 3,574,596 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 221.05.

