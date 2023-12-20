Hello User
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went down today, 20 Dec 2023, by -0.69 %. The stock closed at 240.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 238.4 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Stock Price Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Jio Financial Services was 240.6, the close price was 240.05, the highest price was 240.9, and the lowest price was 238. The market capitalization was 151,462.3 crore. The 52-week high was 278.2, and the 52-week low was 204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 697,792 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2023, 08:06 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹240.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services witnessed a BSE volume of 697,792 shares. The closing price for the stock was 240.05.

