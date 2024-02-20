Hello User
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 20 Feb 2024, by 0.72 %. The stock closed at 271.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 273.9 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Stock Price Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services opened at 273.95 and closed at 271.95. The high for the day was 277.05, while the low was 270. The market capitalization stood at 174016.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 295.7, and the 52-week low was 204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 1743412 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹271.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services on the BSE had a volume of 1,743,412 shares with a closing price of 271.95.

