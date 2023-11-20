Hello User
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went down today, 20 Nov 2023, by -2.69 %. The stock closed at 227 per share. The stock is currently trading at 220.9 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services

On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services opened at 226.25 and closed at 227. The stock reached a high of 226.25 and a low of 220.5 during the day. The market capitalization of Jio Financial Services is 140,344.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 278.2 and the 52-week low is 204.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,378,536 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Nov 2023, 08:06 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹227 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jio Financial Services on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,378,536. The closing price for the day was 227.

