Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services sees bullish trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 20 Oct 2023, by 0.96 %. The stock closed at 214.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 216.4 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services

On the last day of trading, the open price for Jio Financial Services was 216.15 and the close price was 216.1. The highest price reached during the day was 216.15, while the lowest price was 209.15. The market capitalization for Jio Financial Services is 136,182.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 278.2, while the 52-week low is 205.15. The BSE volume for the day was 7,734,832 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 09:49 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price update :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹216.4, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹214.35

The current stock price of Jio Financial Services is 216.4. It has experienced a 0.96% percent change, with a net change of 2.05.

20 Oct 2023, 09:39 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.86%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
20 Oct 2023, 09:09 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹214.35, down -0.81% from yesterday's ₹216.1

The current data of Jio Financial Services stock shows that the stock price is 214.35. There has been a percent change of -0.81, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.75, further confirming the decrease in stock price.

20 Oct 2023, 08:21 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹216.1 on last trading day

On the last day of Jio Financial Services trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 7,734,832. The closing price for the day was 216.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.