Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 20 Sep 2023

On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services opened at ₹240 and closed at ₹239.35. The stock reached a high of ₹240.9 and a low of ₹230. The market capitalization of Jio Financial Services is currently ₹147,967.99 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹278.2 and the 52-week low is ₹205.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,875,660 shares on the BSE.
20 Sep 2023, 08:07 AM IST
Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹239.35 on last trading day
