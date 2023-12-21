Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Sees Strong Trading Day

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price for Jio Financial Services was ₹239 and the close price was ₹238.4. The stock reached a high of ₹248 and a low of ₹230.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹147,459.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹278.2 and the 52-week low is ₹204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 6,956,351 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The Jio Financial Services stock had a low price of ₹228.85 and a high price of ₹237.5 for the current day.
The stock price of Jio Financial Services is currently ₹235.5, with a percent change of 1.46 and a net change of 3.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.46% from its previous value, resulting in a net change of 3.4.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.19%
|3 Months
|-4.24%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-99999.99%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows that the price is ₹232.1. There has been a percent change of -2.64, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.3, which further confirms the decrease in value.
On the last day of trading for Jio Financial Services on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 6,956,351. The closing price for the shares stood at ₹238.4.
