Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Sees Strong Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:11 AM IST
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 21 Dec 2023, by 1.46 %. The stock closed at 232.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 235.5 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Stock Price Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price for Jio Financial Services was 239 and the close price was 238.4. The stock reached a high of 248 and a low of 230.05. The market capitalization of the company is 147,459.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 278.2 and the 52-week low is 204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 6,956,351 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:11 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

The Jio Financial Services stock had a low price of 228.85 and a high price of 237.5 for the current day.

21 Dec 2023, 09:42 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price update :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹235.5, up 1.46% from yesterday's ₹232.1

The stock price of Jio Financial Services is currently 235.5, with a percent change of 1.46 and a net change of 3.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.46% from its previous value, resulting in a net change of 3.4.

21 Dec 2023, 09:38 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.19%
3 Months-4.24%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
21 Dec 2023, 09:09 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹232.1, down -2.64% from yesterday's ₹238.4

The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows that the price is 232.1. There has been a percent change of -2.64, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.3, which further confirms the decrease in value.

21 Dec 2023, 08:15 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹238.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jio Financial Services on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 6,956,351. The closing price for the shares stood at 238.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.