Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2024

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services opened at ₹274.9, closed at ₹273.9 with a high of ₹289.5 and a low of ₹273.65. The market capitalization was ₹178908.48 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹295.7 and the 52-week low was at ₹204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 2953668 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.