Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Soars in Trading Today

The last day of trading for Jio Financial Services saw an open price of ₹221.25 and a close price of ₹220.9. The stock reached a high of ₹221.8 and a low of ₹215.1 during the day. The market capitalization for Jio Financial Services is currently ₹136,976.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹278.2, while the 52-week low is ₹204.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,400,808 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Jio Financial Services is ₹220.25. There has been a 2.16% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.65.
The Jio Financial Services stock reached a low price of ₹216.6 and a high price of ₹220.35 today.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Jio Financial Services is ₹219.6. There has been a 1.86 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 4. This suggests that there has been a slight increase in the stock price of Jio Financial Services.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.46%
|3 Months
|-14.0%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-99999.99%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Jio Financial Services is ₹215.6, with a percent change of -2.4 and a net change of -5.3. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 2.4% and has experienced a net decrease of 5.3 points.
On the last day of trading for Jio Financial Services on the BSE, there were a total of 2,400,808 shares traded. The closing price for the day was ₹220.9 per share.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!