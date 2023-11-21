Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Soars in Trading Today

The last day of trading for Jio Financial Services saw an open price of ₹221.25 and a close price of ₹220.9. The stock reached a high of ₹221.8 and a low of ₹215.1 during the day. The market capitalization for Jio Financial Services is currently ₹136,976.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹278.2, while the 52-week low is ₹204.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,400,808 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.