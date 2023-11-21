Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:22 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 21 Nov 2023, by 2.16 %. The stock closed at 215.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 220.25 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services

The last day of trading for Jio Financial Services saw an open price of 221.25 and a close price of 220.9. The stock reached a high of 221.8 and a low of 215.1 during the day. The market capitalization for Jio Financial Services is currently 136,976.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 278.2, while the 52-week low is 204.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,400,808 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:22 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹220.25, up 2.16% from yesterday's ₹215.6

The current stock price of Jio Financial Services is 220.25. There has been a 2.16% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.65.

21 Nov 2023, 10:13 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

The Jio Financial Services stock reached a low price of 216.6 and a high price of 220.35 today.

21 Nov 2023, 09:53 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price update :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹219.6, up 1.86% from yesterday's ₹215.6

Based on the current data, the stock price of Jio Financial Services is 219.6. There has been a 1.86 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 4. This suggests that there has been a slight increase in the stock price of Jio Financial Services.

21 Nov 2023, 09:31 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.46%
3 Months-14.0%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
21 Nov 2023, 09:07 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹215.6, down -2.4% from yesterday's ₹220.9

Based on the current data, the stock price of Jio Financial Services is 215.6, with a percent change of -2.4 and a net change of -5.3. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 2.4% and has experienced a net decrease of 5.3 points.

21 Nov 2023, 08:15 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹220.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jio Financial Services on the BSE, there were a total of 2,400,808 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 220.9 per share.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.