Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Faces Stock Decline

On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services had an open price of ₹231.5 and a close price of ₹232.9. The high for the day was ₹232 and the low was ₹229. The market capitalization for Jio Financial Services is ₹145,934.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹278.2 and the 52-week low is ₹205.15. The trading volume on the BSE was 1,264,903 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Jio Financial Services is ₹229.7, with a percent change of -1.37. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.37%. The net change in the stock price is -3.2, which means that the stock price has decreased by 3.2 units.
On the last day of trading for Jio Financial Services on the BSE, there were a total of 1,264,903 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹232.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!