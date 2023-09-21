Hello User
Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Faces Stock Decline

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went down today, 21 Sep 2023, by -1.37 %. The stock closed at 232.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 229.7 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services

On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services had an open price of 231.5 and a close price of 232.9. The high for the day was 232 and the low was 229. The market capitalization for Jio Financial Services is 145,934.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 278.2 and the 52-week low is 205.15. The trading volume on the BSE was 1,264,903 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Sep 2023, 09:00 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹229.7, down -1.37% from yesterday's ₹232.9

The current stock price of Jio Financial Services is 229.7, with a percent change of -1.37. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.37%. The net change in the stock price is -3.2, which means that the stock price has decreased by 3.2 units.

21 Sep 2023, 08:12 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹232.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jio Financial Services on the BSE, there were a total of 1,264,903 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 232.9.

