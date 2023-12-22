Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Reports Positive Trading Day

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Jio Financial Services saw an open price of ₹230 and a close price of ₹232.1. The stock had a high of ₹238.6 and a low of ₹228.85. The market capitalization of Jio Financial Services is currently ₹151,176.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹278.2 and the 52-week low is ₹204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 2,208,528 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Jio Financial Services is ₹237.95, with a percent change of 2.52. This indicates that the stock has increased by 2.52% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is 5.85, which means that it has increased by ₹5.85 compared to the previous day.
On the last day of trading for Jio Financial Services on the BSE, there were 2,208,528 shares traded. The closing price for the day was ₹232.1.
