Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Reports Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:03 AM IST
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 2.52 %. The stock closed at 232.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 237.95 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Stock Price Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Jio Financial Services saw an open price of 230 and a close price of 232.1. The stock had a high of 238.6 and a low of 228.85. The market capitalization of Jio Financial Services is currently 151,176.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 278.2 and the 52-week low is 204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 2,208,528 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:03 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹237.95, up 2.52% from yesterday's ₹232.1

The current stock price of Jio Financial Services is 237.95, with a percent change of 2.52. This indicates that the stock has increased by 2.52% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is 5.85, which means that it has increased by 5.85 compared to the previous day.

22 Dec 2023, 08:10 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹232.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jio Financial Services on the BSE, there were 2,208,528 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 232.1.

