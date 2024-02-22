Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Shares Rise on Positive Trading Day

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day, Jio Financial Services opened at ₹284.4 and closed at ₹281.6. The stock reached a high of ₹294.7 and a low of ₹283.45 during the trading day. The market capitalization stood at ₹184,213.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹295.7 and the 52-week low was ₹204.65. The BSE volume for Jio Financial Services was 3,101,612 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.