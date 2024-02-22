Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Shares Rise on Positive Trading Day

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day, Jio Financial Services opened at ₹284.4 and closed at ₹281.6. The stock reached a high of ₹294.7 and a low of ₹283.45 during the trading day. The market capitalization stood at ₹184,213.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹295.7 and the 52-week low was ₹204.65. The BSE volume for Jio Financial Services was 3,101,612 shares traded.
The stock price of Jio Financial Services is currently at ₹289.95, showing a 2.97% increase. The net change is 8.35, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, Jio Financial Services stock is performing well and showing growth in the market.
On the last day of trading for Jio Financial Services on the BSE, the volume was 3,101,612 shares with a closing price of ₹281.6.
