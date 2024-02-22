Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Shares Rise on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 22 Feb 2024, by 2.97 %. The stock closed at 281.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 289.95 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Stock Price Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day, Jio Financial Services opened at 284.4 and closed at 281.6. The stock reached a high of 294.7 and a low of 283.45 during the trading day. The market capitalization stood at 184,213.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 295.7 and the 52-week low was 204.65. The BSE volume for Jio Financial Services was 3,101,612 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹289.95, up 2.97% from yesterday's ₹281.6

The stock price of Jio Financial Services is currently at 289.95, showing a 2.97% increase. The net change is 8.35, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, Jio Financial Services stock is performing well and showing growth in the market.

22 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹281.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jio Financial Services on the BSE, the volume was 3,101,612 shares with a closing price of 281.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!