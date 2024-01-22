Hello User
Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services sees a boost in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 11:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 22 Jan 2024, by 0.06 %. The stock closed at 246.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 246.45 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Stock Price Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Jio Financial Services was 248.9 and the close price was 246.3. The stock reached a high of 249.45 and a low of 244.7. The market capitalization of the company is 156,576.69 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 278.2 and the 52-week low is 204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 1,685,696 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:19 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹246.45, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹246.3

Based on the current data, the stock price of Jio Financial Services is 246.45, with a percent change of 0.06 and a net change of 0.15. This means that the stock price has increased by a small amount, resulting in a positive percent change and net change. However, without further information about the overall performance of the company or market trends, it is difficult to determine the significance of these changes.

22 Jan 2024, 11:11 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Jio Financial Services stock was 244.7 and the high price was 249.45.

22 Jan 2024, 10:43 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Jio Financial Services246.450.150.06278.2204.65156576.69
Mankind Pharma2160.353.050.142260.01240.7586541.12
Tata Technologies1154.1512.951.131400.01130.046820.23
JSW Infrastructure214.02.050.97247.4141.7544940.03
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency148.913.59.97135.449.9934017.69
22 Jan 2024, 10:21 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

The Jio Financial Services stock reached a low price of 244.7 and a high price of 249.45 today.

Based on the current data, the stock price of Jio Financial Services is 246.45. There has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.06 and a net change of 0.15.

The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows that the stock price is 246.45, with a small percent change of 0.06 and a net change of 0.15. This suggests that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, indicating positive movement in the market. However, the change is relatively small, so it may not have a significant impact on the overall value of the stock.

22 Jan 2024, 09:31 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.45%
3 Months4.88%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD5.71%
1 Year-99999.99%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Jio Financial Services is 246.45 with a percent change of 0.06 and a net change of 0.15. This indicates a marginal increase in the stock price.

22 Jan 2024, 08:18 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹246.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jio Financial Services on the BSE, a total of 1,685,696 shares were traded. The closing price of these shares was 246.3.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.