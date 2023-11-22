Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 22 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 22 Nov 2023, by 2.16 %. The stock closed at 215.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 220.25 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services

On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services opened at 217.25 and closed at 215.6. The stock reached a high of 223.15 and a low of 216.6. The market capitalization of Jio Financial Services is 139,931.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 278.2 and the 52-week low is 204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 2,480,789 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹215.6 on last trading day

On the last day of Jio Financial Services trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,480,789. The closing price for the day was 215.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.