Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 22 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services opened at ₹217.25 and closed at ₹215.6. The stock reached a high of ₹223.15 and a low of ₹216.6. The market capitalization of Jio Financial Services is ₹139,931.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹278.2 and the 52-week low is ₹204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 2,480,789 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.