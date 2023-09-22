Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services stocks plummet in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went down today, 22 Sep 2023, by -0.91 %. The stock closed at 229.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 227.6 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services

The last day of trading for Jio Financial Services saw an open price of 229.7 and a close price of 229.7. The stock had a high of 235.6 and a low of 226.8. The market capitalization for Jio Financial Services is currently 144,600.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 278.2, while the 52-week low is 205.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,495,152 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Sep 2023, 09:32 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.22%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
22 Sep 2023, 09:06 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹227.6, down -0.91% from yesterday's ₹229.7

The current data of Jio Financial Services stock shows a price of 227.6 with a percent change of -0.91 and a net change of -2.1. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.91% and there has been a decrease of 2.1 in its price.

22 Sep 2023, 08:05 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹229.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jio Financial Services on the BSE, there were a total of 2,495,152 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 229.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.