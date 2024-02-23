Hello User
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 23 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 23 Feb 2024, by 4.52 %. The stock closed at 289.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 303.05 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Stock Price Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day, Jio Financial Services opened at 291.95, closed at 289.95 with a high of 305.25 and a low of 291. The market capitalization was 192536.28 crore. The 52-week high was 295.7 and the 52-week low was 204.65. The BSE volume was 3876432 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹289.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the BSE, Jio Financial Services had a trading volume of 3,876,432 shares with a closing price of 289.95.

