Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 11:26 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -1.5 %. The stock closed at 246.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 242.75 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Stock Price Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day, Jio Financial Services opened at 248.9 and closed at 246.3. The stock reached a high of 249.45 and a low of 244.7. The market capitalization of the company was 156,576.69 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 278.2 and 204.65, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,685,696 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:26 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the Jio Financial Services stock reached a low price of 241.8 and a high price of 248.1.

23 Jan 2024, 11:03 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price NSE Live :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹242.75, down -1.5% from yesterday's ₹246.45

Based on the current data, the stock price of Jio Financial Services is 242.75. There has been a percent change of -1.5, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.7, showing a decrease of 3.7 units in the stock price.

23 Jan 2024, 10:43 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Jio Financial Services242.8-3.65-1.48278.2204.65154257.74
Mankind Pharma2186.016.950.782260.01240.7587568.63
Tata Technologies1154.0-0.15-0.011400.01130.046814.15
JSW Infrastructure210.5-3.5-1.64247.4141.7544205.03
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency151.752.851.91135.449.9934668.81
23 Jan 2024, 10:41 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹242.7, down -1.52% from yesterday's ₹246.45

The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows that the price is 242.7. There has been a percent change of -1.52, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.75, which means the stock has decreased by this amount.

Click here for Jio Financial Services Profit Loss

23 Jan 2024, 10:13 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

The Jio Financial Services stock had a low price of 242.5 and a high price of 248.1 on the current day.

23 Jan 2024, 09:59 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price NSE Live :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹243.6, down -1.16% from yesterday's ₹246.45

The current stock price of Jio Financial Services is 243.6, which represents a decrease of 1.16% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -2.85.

23 Jan 2024, 09:43 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.61%
3 Months5.35%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD5.8%
1 Year-99999.99%
23 Jan 2024, 09:09 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹246.3 on last trading day

On the last day of Jio Financial Services trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 1,685,696 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was 246.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.