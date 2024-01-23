Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day, Jio Financial Services opened at ₹248.9 and closed at ₹246.3. The stock reached a high of ₹249.45 and a low of ₹244.7. The market capitalization of the company was ₹156,576.69 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹278.2 and ₹204.65, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,685,696 shares.
Today, the Jio Financial Services stock reached a low price of ₹241.8 and a high price of ₹248.1.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Jio Financial Services is ₹242.75. There has been a percent change of -1.5, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.7, showing a decrease of 3.7 units in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Jio Financial Services
|242.8
|-3.65
|-1.48
|278.2
|204.65
|154257.74
|Mankind Pharma
|2186.0
|16.95
|0.78
|2260.0
|1240.75
|87568.63
|Tata Technologies
|1154.0
|-0.15
|-0.01
|1400.0
|1130.0
|46814.15
|JSW Infrastructure
|210.5
|-3.5
|-1.64
|247.4
|141.75
|44205.03
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|151.75
|2.85
|1.91
|135.4
|49.99
|34668.81
The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows that the price is ₹242.7. There has been a percent change of -1.52, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.75, which means the stock has decreased by this amount.
The Jio Financial Services stock had a low price of ₹242.5 and a high price of ₹248.1 on the current day.
The current stock price of Jio Financial Services is ₹243.6, which represents a decrease of 1.16% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -2.85.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.61%
|3 Months
|5.35%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|5.8%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
On the last day of Jio Financial Services trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 1,685,696 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was ₹246.3.
