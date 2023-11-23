Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 23 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, the open price for Jio Financial Services was ₹219.55, while the close price was ₹220.25. The stock had a high of ₹223.3 and a low of ₹218.5. The market capitalization of the company was ₹140,725.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹278.2, while the 52-week low was ₹204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 2,232,822 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.