Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 23 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 23 Nov 2023, by 0.57 %. The stock closed at 220.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 221.5 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services

On the last day of trading, the open price for Jio Financial Services was 219.55, while the close price was 220.25. The stock had a high of 223.3 and a low of 218.5. The market capitalization of the company was 140,725.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 278.2, while the 52-week low was 204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 2,232,822 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Nov 2023, 08:04 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹220.25 on last trading day

On the last day of Jio Financial Services trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,232,822. The closing price for the day was 220.25.

