Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day, the open price for Jio Financial Services was ₹215.9 and the close price was ₹214.35. The highest price reached during the day was ₹217, while the lowest was ₹213. The market capitalization of Jio Financial Services is ₹136,119.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹278.2, and the 52-week low is ₹205.15. The total volume on the BSE was 1,496,726 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹208.75, down -2.57% from yesterday's ₹214.25 Based on the current data, the stock price of Jio Financial Services is ₹208.75. There has been a percentage change of -2.57, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.5, suggesting a decrease of ₹5.5 in the stock price.

Jio Financial Services share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 218.12 10 Days 220.52 20 Days 224.21 50 Days 231.37 100 Days 231.37 300 Days 231.37

Jio Financial Services share price update :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹209.1, down -2.4% from yesterday's ₹214.25 The stock price of Jio Financial Services is currently at ₹209.1. It has experienced a decrease of 2.4% in percentage change and a net change of -5.15.

Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range The Jio Financial Services stock had a low price of ₹209 and a high price of ₹214.25 today.

Jio Financial Services share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Mankind Pharma 1763.15 -34.25 -1.91 1950.0 1240.75 70629.75 JSW Infrastructure 170.5 -5.65 -3.21 186.15 141.75 31793.26

Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range The Jio Financial Services stock had a low price of ₹209.4 and a high price of ₹214.25 today.

Jio Financial Services share price update :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹209.8, down -2.08% from yesterday's ₹214.25 Jio Financial Services stock is currently priced at ₹209.8, experiencing a percent change of -2.08 and a net change of -4.45. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

Jio Financial Services share price NSE Live :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹210, down -1.98% from yesterday's ₹214.25 The current data shows that the stock price of Jio Financial Services is ₹210. There has been a percent change of -1.98, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.25, suggesting a decline in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a negative movement in its value.

Jio Financial Services share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Mankind Pharma 1779.0 -18.4 -1.02 1950.0 1240.75 71264.68 JSW Infrastructure 170.45 -5.7 -3.24 186.15 141.75 31783.94

Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹210.35, down -1.82% from yesterday's ₹214.25 The current stock price of Jio Financial Services is ₹210.35. It has experienced a 1.82% decrease in value, resulting in a net change of -3.9. Click here for Jio Financial Services Dividend

Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range The Jio Financial Services stock had a low price of ₹210 and a high price of ₹214.25 on the current day.

Jio Financial Services share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Mankind Pharma 1773.9 -23.5 -1.31 1950.0 1240.75 71060.38 JSW Infrastructure 169.05 -7.1 -4.03 186.15 141.75 31522.88

Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹210.9, down -1.56% from yesterday's ₹214.25 The current stock price of Jio Financial Services is ₹210.9. It has experienced a percent change of -1.56, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.35, suggesting a decrease of ₹3.35 in the stock price.

Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range The Jio Financial Services stock reached a low of ₹211 and a high of ₹214.25 today.

Jio Financial Services share price update :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹213.05, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹214.25 The current data of Jio Financial Services stock shows that the price is ₹213.05 with a percent change of -0.56 and a net change of -1.2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock's value.

Jio Financial Services share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -4.61% 3 Months -99999.99% 6 Months -99999.99% YTD -99999.99% 1 Year -99999.99%

Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹214.25, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹214.35 The current stock price of Jio Financial Services is ₹214.25. It has experienced a small decrease of -0.05% in percentage change and a net change of -0.1.

Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹214.35 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Jio Financial Services on the BSE, there were a total of 1,496,726 shares traded. The closing price for the day was ₹214.35.