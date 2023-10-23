Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day, the open price for Jio Financial Services was ₹215.9 and the close price was ₹214.35. The highest price reached during the day was ₹217, while the lowest was ₹213. The market capitalization of Jio Financial Services is ₹136,119.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹278.2, and the 52-week low is ₹205.15. The total volume on the BSE was 1,496,726 shares.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Jio Financial Services is ₹208.75. There has been a percentage change of -2.57, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.5, suggesting a decrease of ₹5.5 in the stock price.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|218.12
|10 Days
|220.52
|20 Days
|224.21
|50 Days
|231.37
|100 Days
|231.37
|300 Days
|231.37
The stock price of Jio Financial Services is currently at ₹209.1. It has experienced a decrease of 2.4% in percentage change and a net change of -5.15.
The Jio Financial Services stock had a low price of ₹209 and a high price of ₹214.25 today.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Mankind Pharma
|1763.15
|-34.25
|-1.91
|1950.0
|1240.75
|70629.75
|JSW Infrastructure
|170.5
|-5.65
|-3.21
|186.15
|141.75
|31793.26
The Jio Financial Services stock had a low price of ₹209.4 and a high price of ₹214.25 today.
Jio Financial Services stock is currently priced at ₹209.8, experiencing a percent change of -2.08 and a net change of -4.45. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
The current data shows that the stock price of Jio Financial Services is ₹210. There has been a percent change of -1.98, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.25, suggesting a decline in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a negative movement in its value.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Mankind Pharma
|1779.0
|-18.4
|-1.02
|1950.0
|1240.75
|71264.68
|JSW Infrastructure
|170.45
|-5.7
|-3.24
|186.15
|141.75
|31783.94
The current stock price of Jio Financial Services is ₹210.35. It has experienced a 1.82% decrease in value, resulting in a net change of -3.9.
The Jio Financial Services stock had a low price of ₹210 and a high price of ₹214.25 on the current day.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Mankind Pharma
|1773.9
|-23.5
|-1.31
|1950.0
|1240.75
|71060.38
|JSW Infrastructure
|169.05
|-7.1
|-4.03
|186.15
|141.75
|31522.88
The current stock price of Jio Financial Services is ₹210.9. It has experienced a percent change of -1.56, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.35, suggesting a decrease of ₹3.35 in the stock price.
The Jio Financial Services stock reached a low of ₹211 and a high of ₹214.25 today.
The current data of Jio Financial Services stock shows that the price is ₹213.05 with a percent change of -0.56 and a net change of -1.2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock's value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.61%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-99999.99%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The current stock price of Jio Financial Services is ₹214.25. It has experienced a small decrease of -0.05% in percentage change and a net change of -0.1.
On the last day of trading for Jio Financial Services on the BSE, there were a total of 1,496,726 shares traded. The closing price for the day was ₹214.35.
