Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
9 min read . 01:44 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -2.57 %. The stock closed at 214.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 208.75 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services

On the last day, the open price for Jio Financial Services was 215.9 and the close price was 214.35. The highest price reached during the day was 217, while the lowest was 213. The market capitalization of Jio Financial Services is 136,119.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 278.2, and the 52-week low is 205.15. The total volume on the BSE was 1,496,726 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:44 PM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹208.75, down -2.57% from yesterday's ₹214.25

Based on the current data, the stock price of Jio Financial Services is 208.75. There has been a percentage change of -2.57, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.5, suggesting a decrease of 5.5 in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 01:44 PM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days218.12
10 Days220.52
20 Days224.21
50 Days231.37
100 Days231.37
300 Days231.37
23 Oct 2023, 01:19 PM IST Jio Financial Services share price update :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹209.1, down -2.4% from yesterday's ₹214.25

The stock price of Jio Financial Services is currently at 209.1. It has experienced a decrease of 2.4% in percentage change and a net change of -5.15.

23 Oct 2023, 01:13 PM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

The Jio Financial Services stock had a low price of 209 and a high price of 214.25 today.

23 Oct 2023, 12:37 PM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mankind Pharma1763.15-34.25-1.911950.01240.7570629.75
JSW Infrastructure170.5-5.65-3.21186.15141.7531793.26
23 Oct 2023, 12:25 PM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

The Jio Financial Services stock had a low price of 209.4 and a high price of 214.25 today.

23 Oct 2023, 12:23 PM IST Jio Financial Services share price update :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹209.8, down -2.08% from yesterday's ₹214.25

Jio Financial Services stock is currently priced at 209.8, experiencing a percent change of -2.08 and a net change of -4.45. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 11:56 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price NSE Live :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹210, down -1.98% from yesterday's ₹214.25

The current data shows that the stock price of Jio Financial Services is 210. There has been a percent change of -1.98, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.25, suggesting a decline in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a negative movement in its value.

23 Oct 2023, 11:43 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mankind Pharma1779.0-18.4-1.021950.01240.7571264.68
JSW Infrastructure170.45-5.7-3.24186.15141.7531783.94
23 Oct 2023, 11:12 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹210.35, down -1.82% from yesterday's ₹214.25

The current stock price of Jio Financial Services is 210.35. It has experienced a 1.82% decrease in value, resulting in a net change of -3.9.

Click here for Jio Financial Services Dividend

23 Oct 2023, 11:10 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

The Jio Financial Services stock had a low price of 210 and a high price of 214.25 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 10:43 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mankind Pharma1773.9-23.5-1.311950.01240.7571060.38
JSW Infrastructure169.05-7.1-4.03186.15141.7531522.88
23 Oct 2023, 10:41 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹210.9, down -1.56% from yesterday's ₹214.25

The current stock price of Jio Financial Services is 210.9. It has experienced a percent change of -1.56, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.35, suggesting a decrease of 3.35 in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 10:17 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

The Jio Financial Services stock reached a low of 211 and a high of 214.25 today.

23 Oct 2023, 10:05 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price update :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹213.05, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹214.25

The current data of Jio Financial Services stock shows that the price is 213.05 with a percent change of -0.56 and a net change of -1.2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock's value.

23 Oct 2023, 09:36 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.61%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
23 Oct 2023, 09:04 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹214.25, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹214.35

The current stock price of Jio Financial Services is 214.25. It has experienced a small decrease of -0.05% in percentage change and a net change of -0.1.

23 Oct 2023, 08:20 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹214.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jio Financial Services on the BSE, there were a total of 1,496,726 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 214.35.

