Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services opened at ₹246.6 and closed at ₹246.45. The highest price reached during the day was ₹248.1, while the lowest price was ₹240. The market capitalization of Jio Financial Services is currently ₹152,732.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹278.2, while the 52-week low is ₹204.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,435,082 shares.
