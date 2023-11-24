Hello User
Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services sees bullish trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:38 AM IST
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 24 Nov 2023, by 0.18 %. The stock closed at 221.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 221.7 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services

On the last day of trading, the open price for Jio Financial Services was 222.05, while the closing price was 221.5. The stock reached a high of 223 and a low of 219.8. The market capitalization of Jio Financial Services is currently at 140,598.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 278.2, and the 52-week low is 204.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 514,536 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:38 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.51%
3 Months2.45%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
24 Nov 2023, 09:13 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹221.7, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹221.3

Based on the current data, the stock price of Jio Financial Services is 221.7. There has been a 0.18 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.4.

24 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹221.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services had a volume of 514,536 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 221.5.

