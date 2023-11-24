Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services sees bullish trading today

On the last day of trading, the open price for Jio Financial Services was ₹222.05, while the closing price was ₹221.5. The stock reached a high of ₹223 and a low of ₹219.8. The market capitalization of Jio Financial Services is currently at ₹140,598.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹278.2, and the 52-week low is ₹204.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 514,536 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.51%
|3 Months
|2.45%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-99999.99%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Jio Financial Services is ₹221.7. There has been a 0.18 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.4.
On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services had a volume of 514,536 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹221.5.
