Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Sees Positive Trading Day

1 min read . 09:09 AM IST
Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 25 Sep 2023, by 0.09 %. The stock closed at 227.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 227.8 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services' stock opened at 227.7 and closed at 227.6 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 232.3 and a low of 226.4. The market capitalization of the company is 144,727.81 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 278.2 and 205.15 respectively. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE for the stock was 1,091,356.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Sep 2023, 09:09 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹227.8, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹227.6

The current stock price of Jio Financial Services is 227.8 with a percent change of 0.09 and a net change of 0.2.

25 Sep 2023, 08:09 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹227.6 on last trading day

On the last day of Jio Financial Services trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,091,356. The closing price for the shares was 227.6.

