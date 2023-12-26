Hello User
Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Faces Trading Slump

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:41 AM IST
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went down today, 26 Dec 2023, by -0.02 %. The stock closed at 236.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 236.7 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Stock Price Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Jio Financial Services was 239. The close price was 237.95. The highest price reached during the day was 239.75, while the lowest was 234.7. The market capitalization of Jio Financial Services is 150,414.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 278.2, and the 52-week low is 204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 576,446 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 09:41 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price update :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹236.7, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹236.75

The current price of Jio Financial Services stock is 236.7. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.02. The net change in the stock price is -0.05.

26 Dec 2023, 09:41 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.38%
3 Months-3.52%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
26 Dec 2023, 09:03 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹236.75, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹237.95

The current stock price of Jio Financial Services is 236.75. It has experienced a negative percent change of -0.5, resulting in a net change of -1.2.

26 Dec 2023, 08:07 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹237.95 on last trading day

On the last day of Jio Financial Services trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 576,446. The closing price for the day was 237.95.

