Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 26 Jan 2024, by 0.1 %. The stock closed at 239.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 239.9 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Stock Price Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Jio Financial Services was 240.65 and the close price was 239.65. The high for the day was 242.65 and the low was 239. The market capitalization of Jio Financial Services is 152,415.29 crore. The 52-week high is 278.2 and the 52-week low is 204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 1,988,335 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:12 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹239.9, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹239.65

The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows that the stock price is 239.9 with a percent change of 0.1. This means that there has been a slight increase of 0.1% in the stock price. The net change is 0.25, indicating that the stock has increased by 0.25 points.

26 Jan 2024, 08:25 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹239.65 on last trading day

On the last day of Jio Financial Services' trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 1,988,335. The closing price of the shares stood at 239.65.

