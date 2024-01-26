Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Sees Positive Trading Day

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Jio Financial Services was ₹240.65 and the close price was ₹239.65. The high for the day was ₹242.65 and the low was ₹239. The market capitalization of Jio Financial Services is ₹152,415.29 crore. The 52-week high is ₹278.2 and the 52-week low is ₹204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 1,988,335 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.