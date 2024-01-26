Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Sees Positive Trading Day

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Jio Financial Services was ₹240.65 and the close price was ₹239.65. The high for the day was ₹242.65 and the low was ₹239. The market capitalization of Jio Financial Services is ₹152,415.29 crore. The 52-week high is ₹278.2 and the 52-week low is ₹204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 1,988,335 shares.
The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows that the stock price is ₹239.9 with a percent change of 0.1. This means that there has been a slight increase of 0.1% in the stock price. The net change is 0.25, indicating that the stock has increased by 0.25 points.
On the last day of Jio Financial Services' trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 1,988,335. The closing price of the shares stood at ₹239.65.
