Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services closed today at 215.95, up 2.74% from yesterday's 210.2

On the last day of trading, the open price for Jio Financial Services was ₹206.8, and the close price was ₹206.65. The stock reached a high of ₹211.75 and a low of ₹206.65 during the day. The market capitalization of Jio Financial Services is ₹133,546.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹278.2, while the 52-week low is ₹204.65. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 3,231,426.
Jio Financial Services stock closed at ₹215.95 today, representing a percent change of 2.74. The net change for the day was 5.75, as the stock price increased from yesterday's closing price of ₹210.2.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Mankind Pharma
|1702.45
|-26.75
|-1.55
|1950.0
|1240.75
|68198.18
|JSW Infrastructure
|172.2
|6.45
|3.89
|186.15
|141.75
|32110.26
The Jio Financial Services stock reached a low of ₹206.55 and a high of ₹217.
The 52-week low price of Jio Financial Services Ltd stock is 202.80000, while the 52-week high price is 266.95000.
Based on the current data, the Jio Financial Services stock is priced at ₹215.35. It has experienced a percent change of 2.45, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 5.15, suggesting an increase in the stock price by that amount.
The current stock price of Jio Financial Services is ₹214.75. The stock has seen a 2.16% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 4.55.
The Jio Financial Services stock reached a low of ₹206.55 and a high of ₹217 today.
The current price of Jio Financial Services stock is ₹214.55 with a percent change of 2.07 and a net change of 4.35. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.07% and the price has risen by 4.35 points.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|214.48
|10 Days
|219.21
|20 Days
|223.15
|50 Days
|230.80
|100 Days
|230.80
|300 Days
|230.80
The Jio Financial Services stock had a low price of ₹206.55 and a high price of ₹216.70 for the day.
The current stock price of Jio Financial Services is ₹213.15 with a percent change of 1.4 and a net change of 2.95. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.4% from its previous value and has gained 2.95 points.
The current stock price of Jio Financial Services is ₹210.6 with a net change of 0.4 and a percent change of 0.19. This means that the stock has increased slightly by 0.4 points or 0.19% compared to its previous close.
Today, the low price of Jio Financial Services stock was ₹206.55, while the high price reached ₹212.60.
The current price of Jio Financial Services stock is ₹211.85, with a percent change of 0.78 and a net change of 1.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
The current stock price of Jio Financial Services is ₹211.25, with a percent change of 0.5 and a net change of 1.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.5% and has gained 1.05 points.
The low price of Jio Financial Services stock today was ₹206.55, while the high price reached ₹212.60.
Jio Financial Services stock is currently priced at ₹211.85, experiencing a percent change of 0.78 and a net change of 1.65.
The low price of Jio Financial Services stock today was ₹206.55, while the high price reached ₹209.80.
The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows that the price is ₹207.2. There has been a percent change of -1.43, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3, suggesting a decrease of 3 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.89%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-99999.99%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The current data of Jio Financial Services stock shows that the price is ₹207.55. There has been a -1.26 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -2.65.
On the last day of trading for Jio Financial Services on the BSE, a total of 3,231,426 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹206.65.
