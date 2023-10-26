Hello User
Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services closed today at 215.95, up 2.74% from yesterday's 210.2

26 Oct 2023
Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 26 Oct 2023, by 2.74 %. The stock closed at 210.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 215.95 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services

On the last day of trading, the open price for Jio Financial Services was 206.8, and the close price was 206.65. The stock reached a high of 211.75 and a low of 206.65 during the day. The market capitalization of Jio Financial Services is 133,546.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 278.2, while the 52-week low is 204.65. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 3,231,426.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:45 PM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services closed today at ₹215.95, up 2.74% from yesterday's ₹210.2

Jio Financial Services stock closed at 215.95 today, representing a percent change of 2.74. The net change for the day was 5.75, as the stock price increased from yesterday's closing price of 210.2.

26 Oct 2023, 06:17 PM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mankind Pharma1702.45-26.75-1.551950.01240.7568198.18
JSW Infrastructure172.26.453.89186.15141.7532110.26
26 Oct 2023, 05:44 PM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

The Jio Financial Services stock reached a low of 206.55 and a high of 217.

26 Oct 2023, 03:18 PM IST Jio Financial Services Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Jio Financial Services Ltd stock is 202.80000, while the 52-week high price is 266.95000.

26 Oct 2023, 03:00 PM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹215.35, up 2.45% from yesterday's ₹210.2

Based on the current data, the Jio Financial Services stock is priced at 215.35. It has experienced a percent change of 2.45, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 5.15, suggesting an increase in the stock price by that amount.

26 Oct 2023, 02:35 PM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mankind Pharma1700.0-29.2-1.691950.01240.7568100.03
JSW Infrastructure172.56.754.07186.15141.7532166.2
26 Oct 2023, 02:31 PM IST Jio Financial Services share price update :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹214.75, up 2.16% from yesterday's ₹210.2

The current stock price of Jio Financial Services is 214.75. The stock has seen a 2.16% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 4.55.

26 Oct 2023, 02:23 PM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

The Jio Financial Services stock reached a low of 206.55 and a high of 217 today.

26 Oct 2023, 01:43 PM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹214.55, up 2.07% from yesterday's ₹210.2

The current price of Jio Financial Services stock is 214.55 with a percent change of 2.07 and a net change of 4.35. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.07% and the price has risen by 4.35 points.

26 Oct 2023, 01:34 PM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days214.48
10 Days219.21
20 Days223.15
50 Days230.80
100 Days230.80
300 Days230.80
26 Oct 2023, 01:26 PM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

The Jio Financial Services stock had a low price of 206.55 and a high price of 216.70 for the day.

26 Oct 2023, 01:05 PM IST Jio Financial Services share price NSE Live :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹213.15, up 1.4% from yesterday's ₹210.2

The current stock price of Jio Financial Services is 213.15 with a percent change of 1.4 and a net change of 2.95. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.4% from its previous value and has gained 2.95 points.

26 Oct 2023, 12:31 PM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mankind Pharma1702.8-26.4-1.531950.01240.7568212.2
JSW Infrastructure169.03.251.96186.15141.7531513.56
26 Oct 2023, 12:27 PM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹210.6, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹210.2

The current stock price of Jio Financial Services is 210.6 with a net change of 0.4 and a percent change of 0.19. This means that the stock has increased slightly by 0.4 points or 0.19% compared to its previous close.

Click here for Jio Financial Services News

26 Oct 2023, 12:20 PM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Jio Financial Services stock was 206.55, while the high price reached 212.60.

26 Oct 2023, 11:58 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price NSE Live :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹211.85, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹210.2

The current price of Jio Financial Services stock is 211.85, with a percent change of 0.78 and a net change of 1.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

26 Oct 2023, 11:37 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mankind Pharma1695.0-34.2-1.981950.01240.7567899.74
JSW Infrastructure167.651.91.15186.15141.7531261.82
26 Oct 2023, 11:18 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹211.25, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹210.2

The current stock price of Jio Financial Services is 211.25, with a percent change of 0.5 and a net change of 1.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.5% and has gained 1.05 points.

Click here for Jio Financial Services Dividend

26 Oct 2023, 11:12 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Jio Financial Services stock today was 206.55, while the high price reached 212.60.

26 Oct 2023, 10:34 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price NSE Live :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹211.85, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹210.2

Jio Financial Services stock is currently priced at 211.85, experiencing a percent change of 0.78 and a net change of 1.65.

26 Oct 2023, 10:34 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mankind Pharma1695.0-34.2-1.981950.01240.7567899.74
JSW Infrastructure166.450.70.42186.15141.7531038.06
26 Oct 2023, 10:19 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Jio Financial Services stock today was 206.55, while the high price reached 209.80.

26 Oct 2023, 09:44 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price update :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹207.2, down -1.43% from yesterday's ₹210.2

The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows that the price is 207.2. There has been a percent change of -1.43, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3, suggesting a decrease of 3 in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 09:37 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.89%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
26 Oct 2023, 09:17 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹207.55, down -1.26% from yesterday's ₹210.2

The current data of Jio Financial Services stock shows that the price is 207.55. There has been a -1.26 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -2.65.

26 Oct 2023, 08:24 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹206.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jio Financial Services on the BSE, a total of 3,231,426 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 206.65.

