Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services sees bullish trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:54 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 26 Sep 2023, by 0.57 %. The stock closed at 229.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 231 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services

On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services opened at 229.9 and closed at 227.8. The stock had a high of 230.8 and a low of 227.5. The market capitalization of Jio Financial Services is 145,934.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 278.2 and the 52-week low is 205.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,425,436 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Sep 2023, 09:54 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price update :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹231, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹229.7

The current data of Jio Financial Services stock shows that the price is 231, with a percent change of 0.57 and a net change of 1.3. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.57% or 1.3 points.

26 Sep 2023, 09:38 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.03%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
26 Sep 2023, 09:05 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹229.7, up 0.83% from yesterday's ₹227.8

Based on the current data, the Jio Financial Services stock has a price of 229.7. It has experienced a percent change of 0.83, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1.9, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

26 Sep 2023, 08:14 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹227.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jio Financial Services on the BSE, there was a volume of 1,425,436 shares. The closing price for the stock was 227.8.

