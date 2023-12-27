Hello User
Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services stock plummets in trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went down today, 27 Dec 2023, by -0.91 %. The stock closed at 236.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 234.6 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Stock Price Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Jio Financial Services was 236.8, and the close price was 236.75. The stock reached a high of 238 and a low of 233.7. The market capitalization for Jio Financial Services is 149,048.05 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 278.2, and the 52-week low is 204.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,286,027 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2023, 09:01 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹234.6, down -0.91% from yesterday's ₹236.75

The current stock price of Jio Financial Services is 234.6, with a percent change of -0.91 and a net change of -2.15. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.91% and the value has dropped by 2.15.

27 Dec 2023, 08:05 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹236.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jio Financial Services on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,286,027. The closing price for the shares was 236.75.

