Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services stock plummets in trading

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Jio Financial Services was ₹236.8, and the close price was ₹236.75. The stock reached a high of ₹238 and a low of ₹233.7. The market capitalization for Jio Financial Services is ₹149,048.05 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹278.2, and the 52-week low is ₹204.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,286,027 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Jio Financial Services is ₹234.6, with a percent change of -0.91 and a net change of -2.15. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.91% and the value has dropped by 2.15.
On the last day of trading for Jio Financial Services on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,286,027. The closing price for the shares was ₹236.75.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!