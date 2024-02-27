Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for Jio Financial Services, the open price was ₹340.6, closing at ₹333.9. The stock reached a high of ₹348 and a low of ₹325.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹208228.89 crore. The 52-week high was ₹347, with a low of ₹204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 6676863 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|19.64%
|3 Months
|31.16%
|6 Months
|55.25%
|YTD
|40.72%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows a price of ₹327.75 with a percent change of -1.84% and a net change of -6.15. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Investors should closely monitor further developments to make informed decisions.
On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services had a trading volume of 6,676,863 shares on the BSE. The closing price of the stock was ₹333.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!