Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went down today, 27 Feb 2024, by -1.84 %. The stock closed at 333.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 327.75 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Stock Price Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for Jio Financial Services, the open price was 340.6, closing at 333.9. The stock reached a high of 348 and a low of 325.7. The market capitalization stood at 208228.89 crore. The 52-week high was 347, with a low of 204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 6676863 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Feb 2024, 09:30 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week19.64%
3 Months31.16%
6 Months55.25%
YTD40.72%
1 Year-99999.99%
27 Feb 2024, 09:07 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹327.75, down -1.84% from yesterday's ₹333.9

The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows a price of 327.75 with a percent change of -1.84% and a net change of -6.15. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Investors should closely monitor further developments to make informed decisions.

27 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹333.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services had a trading volume of 6,676,863 shares on the BSE. The closing price of the stock was 333.9.

