Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services closed today at ₹223, up 3.26% from yesterday's ₹215.95

On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services opened at ₹208.95 and closed at ₹210.2. The stock reached a high of ₹217 and a low of ₹206.55. The market capitalization of Jio Financial Services is ₹137,199.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹278.2 and the 52-week low is ₹204.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 3,905,322 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed today at ₹223, up 3.26% from yesterday's ₹215.95 Today, the closing price of Jio Financial Services stock was ₹223, which represents a percent change of 3.26. The net change for the day was ₹7.05, as the stock price increased from yesterday's closing price of ₹215.95.

Jio Financial Services share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Mankind Pharma 1757.85 54.4 3.19 1950.0 1240.75 70417.44 JSW Infrastructure 176.1 3.9 2.26 186.15 141.75 32837.5

Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range The Jio Financial Services stock had a low price of ₹216.5 and a high price of ₹225.5 today.

Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹218.5, up 1.18% from yesterday's ₹215.95 The current price of Jio Financial Services stock is ₹218.5 with a percent change of 1.18 and a net change of 2.55. This means that the stock has increased by 1.18% from its previous price and has gained 2.55 points.

Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹218.7, up 1.27% from yesterday's ₹215.95 The current stock price of Jio Financial Services is ₹218.7, which represents a 1.27% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is ₹2.75. Click here for Jio Financial Services Board Meetings

Jio Financial Services share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Mankind Pharma 1746.65 43.2 2.54 1950.0 1240.75 69968.78 JSW Infrastructure 176.75 4.55 2.64 186.15 141.75 32958.7

Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range The Jio Financial Services stock had a low price of ₹216.5 and a high price of ₹221.05 for the current day.

Jio Financial Services share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 212.31 10 Days 218.21 20 Days 222.18 50 Days 230.35 100 Days 230.35 300 Days 230.35

Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹218.85, up 1.34% from yesterday's ₹215.95 Based on the given data, the current stock price of Jio Financial Services is ₹218.85. It has experienced a percent change of 1.34, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 2.9, suggesting that the stock has gained 2.9 points. Click here for Jio Financial Services AGM

Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range Today, the low price of Jio Financial Services stock was ₹216.5, while the high price was ₹221.05.

Jio Financial Services share price NSE Live :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹218.8, up 1.32% from yesterday's ₹215.95 The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows that the stock price is ₹218.8, with a percent change of 1.32 and a net change of 2.85. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.32% or ₹2.85.

Jio Financial Services share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Mankind Pharma 1735.0 31.55 1.85 1950.0 1240.75 69502.09 JSW Infrastructure 177.85 5.65 3.28 186.15 141.75 33163.82

Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹219.75, up 1.76% from yesterday's ₹215.95 The current stock price of Jio Financial Services is ₹219.75, representing a 1.76% increase. The net change in the stock price is 3.8. Click here for Jio Financial Services News

Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Jio Financial Services stock is ₹216.5, while the high price is ₹221.05.

Jio Financial Services share price NSE Live :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹220.2, up 1.97% from yesterday's ₹215.95 Jio Financial Services stock is currently priced at ₹220.2, with a percent change of 1.97 and a net change of 4.25.

Jio Financial Services share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Mankind Pharma 1735.05 31.6 1.86 1950.0 1240.75 69504.1 JSW Infrastructure 178.4 6.2 3.6 186.15 141.75 33266.38

Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹220.25, up 1.99% from yesterday's ₹215.95 The current stock price of Jio Financial Services is ₹220.25. The stock has seen a 1.99% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 4.3. This suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth. Click here for Jio Financial Services Dividend

Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range Jio Financial Services stock reached a low price of ₹216.5 and a high price of ₹221.05 today.

Jio Financial Services share price NSE Live :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹218, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹215.95 Based on the current data, the stock price of Jio Financial Services is ₹218. There has been a 0.95% percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 2.05.

Jio Financial Services share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Mankind Pharma 1736.65 33.2 1.95 1950.0 1240.75 69568.19 JSW Infrastructure 175.3 3.1 1.8 186.15 141.75 32688.32

Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Jio Financial Services stock today was ₹217.7, while the high price was ₹220.6.

Jio Financial Services share price update :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹215.95, up 2.74% from yesterday's ₹210.2 The current price of Jio Financial Services stock is ₹215.95. It has experienced a percent change of 2.74, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 5.75, suggesting a significant increase in the stock's value.

Jio Financial Services share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -0.07% 3 Months -99999.99% 6 Months -99999.99% YTD -99999.99% 1 Year -99999.99%

Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹215.95, up 2.74% from yesterday's ₹210.2 The current stock price of Jio Financial Services is ₹215.95. It has experienced a percent change of 2.74, which indicates a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 5.75, implying that the stock price has increased by this amount.

Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹210.2 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Jio Financial Services on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 3,905,322. The closing price for the day was ₹210.2 per share.