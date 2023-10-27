Hello User
Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services closed today at 223, up 3.26% from yesterday's 215.95

13 min read . 27 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 27 Oct 2023, by 3.26 %. The stock closed at 215.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 223 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services

On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services opened at 208.95 and closed at 210.2. The stock reached a high of 217 and a low of 206.55. The market capitalization of Jio Financial Services is 137,199.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 278.2 and the 52-week low is 204.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 3,905,322 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:30 PM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed today at ₹223, up 3.26% from yesterday's ₹215.95

Today, the closing price of Jio Financial Services stock was 223, which represents a percent change of 3.26. The net change for the day was 7.05, as the stock price increased from yesterday's closing price of 215.95.

27 Oct 2023, 06:15 PM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mankind Pharma1757.8554.43.191950.01240.7570417.44
JSW Infrastructure176.13.92.26186.15141.7532837.5
27 Oct 2023, 05:30 PM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

The Jio Financial Services stock had a low price of 216.5 and a high price of 225.5 today.

27 Oct 2023, 03:00 PM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹218.5, up 1.18% from yesterday's ₹215.95

The current price of Jio Financial Services stock is 218.5 with a percent change of 1.18 and a net change of 2.55. This means that the stock has increased by 1.18% from its previous price and has gained 2.55 points.

27 Oct 2023, 02:38 PM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹218.7, up 1.27% from yesterday's ₹215.95

The current stock price of Jio Financial Services is 218.7, which represents a 1.27% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 2.75.

27 Oct 2023, 02:35 PM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mankind Pharma1746.6543.22.541950.01240.7569968.78
JSW Infrastructure176.754.552.64186.15141.7532958.7
27 Oct 2023, 02:10 PM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

The Jio Financial Services stock had a low price of 216.5 and a high price of 221.05 for the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 01:42 PM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days212.31
10 Days218.21
20 Days222.18
50 Days230.35
100 Days230.35
300 Days230.35
27 Oct 2023, 01:41 PM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹218.85, up 1.34% from yesterday's ₹215.95

Based on the given data, the current stock price of Jio Financial Services is 218.85. It has experienced a percent change of 1.34, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 2.9, suggesting that the stock has gained 2.9 points.

27 Oct 2023, 01:14 PM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Jio Financial Services stock was 216.5, while the high price was 221.05.

27 Oct 2023, 01:05 PM IST Jio Financial Services share price NSE Live :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹218.8, up 1.32% from yesterday's ₹215.95

The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows that the stock price is 218.8, with a percent change of 1.32 and a net change of 2.85. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.32% or 2.85.

27 Oct 2023, 12:34 PM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mankind Pharma1735.031.551.851950.01240.7569502.09
JSW Infrastructure177.855.653.28186.15141.7533163.82
27 Oct 2023, 12:27 PM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹219.75, up 1.76% from yesterday's ₹215.95

The current stock price of Jio Financial Services is 219.75, representing a 1.76% increase. The net change in the stock price is 3.8.

27 Oct 2023, 12:13 PM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Jio Financial Services stock is 216.5, while the high price is 221.05.

27 Oct 2023, 11:54 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price NSE Live :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹220.2, up 1.97% from yesterday's ₹215.95

Jio Financial Services stock is currently priced at 220.2, with a percent change of 1.97 and a net change of 4.25.

27 Oct 2023, 11:41 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mankind Pharma1735.0531.61.861950.01240.7569504.1
JSW Infrastructure178.46.23.6186.15141.7533266.38
27 Oct 2023, 11:17 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹220.25, up 1.99% from yesterday's ₹215.95

The current stock price of Jio Financial Services is 220.25. The stock has seen a 1.99% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 4.3. This suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

27 Oct 2023, 11:16 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

Jio Financial Services stock reached a low price of 216.5 and a high price of 221.05 today.

27 Oct 2023, 10:42 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price NSE Live :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹218, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹215.95

Based on the current data, the stock price of Jio Financial Services is 218. There has been a 0.95% percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 2.05.

27 Oct 2023, 10:30 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mankind Pharma1736.6533.21.951950.01240.7569568.19
JSW Infrastructure175.33.11.8186.15141.7532688.32
27 Oct 2023, 10:12 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Jio Financial Services stock today was 217.7, while the high price was 220.6.

27 Oct 2023, 09:46 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price update :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹215.95, up 2.74% from yesterday's ₹210.2

The current price of Jio Financial Services stock is 215.95. It has experienced a percent change of 2.74, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 5.75, suggesting a significant increase in the stock's value.

27 Oct 2023, 09:37 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.07%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
27 Oct 2023, 09:06 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹215.95, up 2.74% from yesterday's ₹210.2

The current stock price of Jio Financial Services is 215.95. It has experienced a percent change of 2.74, which indicates a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 5.75, implying that the stock price has increased by this amount.

27 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹210.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jio Financial Services on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 3,905,322. The closing price for the day was 210.2 per share.

