Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services sees strong gains in trading today

On the last day of trading, the open price of Jio Financial Services was ₹231, and the close price was ₹229.7. The stock reached a high of ₹231.75 and a low of ₹230 during the day. The market capitalization of Jio Financial Services is ₹146,411.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹278.2, while the 52-week low is ₹205.15. The trading volume on the BSE was 776,151 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Jio Financial Services is ₹230.45. It has experienced a small percent change of 0.33, resulting in a net change of 0.75.
On the last day of Jio Financial Services' trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 776,151. The closing price for the day was ₹229.7.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!