Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services sees strong gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 27 Sep 2023, by 0.33 %. The stock closed at 229.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 230.45 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services

On the last day of trading, the open price of Jio Financial Services was 231, and the close price was 229.7. The stock reached a high of 231.75 and a low of 230 during the day. The market capitalization of Jio Financial Services is 146,411.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 278.2, while the 52-week low is 205.15. The trading volume on the BSE was 776,151 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Sep 2023, 09:05 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹230.45, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹229.7

Based on the current data, the stock price of Jio Financial Services is 230.45. It has experienced a small percent change of 0.33, resulting in a net change of 0.75.

27 Sep 2023, 08:00 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹229.7 on last trading day

On the last day of Jio Financial Services' trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 776,151. The closing price for the day was 229.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.