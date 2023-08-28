Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 28 Aug 2023
1 min read.Updated: 28 Aug 2023, 11:40 AM ISTLivemint
Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 28 Aug 2023, by 2.54 %. The stock closed at 212.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 217.65 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services opened at ₹216 and closed at ₹212.25. The stock reached a high of ₹222.5 and a low of ₹211. The market capitalization of Jio Financial Services is ₹138,374.53 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹278.2, while the 52-week low is ₹205.15. The BSE volume for the day was 6,451,977 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
28 Aug 2023, 11:40:06 AM IST
Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹212.25 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Jio Financial Services on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 6,452,135. The closing price of the shares was ₹212.25.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!