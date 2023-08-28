comScore
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 28 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 28 Aug 2023, 11:40 AM IST

Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 28 Aug 2023, by 2.54 %. The stock closed at 212.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 217.65 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial ServicesPremium
Jio Financial Services

On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services opened at 216 and closed at 212.25. The stock reached a high of 222.5 and a low of 211. The market capitalization of Jio Financial Services is 138,374.53 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 278.2, while the 52-week low is 205.15. The BSE volume for the day was 6,451,977 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Aug 2023, 11:40:06 AM IST

Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹212.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jio Financial Services on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 6,452,135. The closing price of the shares was 212.25.

