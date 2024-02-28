Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went down today, 28 Feb 2024, by -2.85 %. The stock closed at 327.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 318.4 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Stock Price Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : Jio Financial Services' stock on the last day had an open price of 329.95, a close price of 327.75, a high of 338.75, and a low of 316.8. The market capitalization was 202288.57 crore. The 52-week high was 348, and the 52-week low was 204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 3,266,798 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹327.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services had a trading volume of 3,266,798 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 327.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!