Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services' Stocks Soar on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:25 AM IST
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 28 Nov 2023, by 0.26 %. The stock closed at 226.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 227.3 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services

On the last day, the open price of Jio Financial Services was 221.7, and the close price was 221.3. The stock reached a high of 227.55 and a low of 220.5. The market capitalization of the company is 144,028.95 crore. The 52-week high is 278.2, and the 52-week low is 204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 3,679,603 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Nov 2023, 10:25 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹227.3, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹226.7

The current stock price of Jio Financial Services is 227.3. There has been a 0.26 percent increase in the stock price, with a net change of 0.6.

28 Nov 2023, 10:15 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Jio Financial Services stock today was 223, while the high price reached 232.1.

28 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price update :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹229.3, up 1.15% from yesterday's ₹226.7

The current stock price of Jio Financial Services is 229.3 with a percent change of 1.15. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.15% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 2.6, implying that the stock has increased by 2.6 from its previous value.

28 Nov 2023, 09:36 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.58%
3 Months3.86%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
28 Nov 2023, 09:04 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹226.7, up 2.44% from yesterday's ₹221.3

Jio Financial Services stock is currently priced at 226.7, with a percent change of 2.44 and a net change of 5.4. This indicates that the stock has seen a positive movement, with an increase in both percentage and net change.

28 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹221.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services recorded a volume of 3,679,603 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 221.3.

