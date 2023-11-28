Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services' Stocks Soar on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, the open price of Jio Financial Services was ₹221.7, and the close price was ₹221.3. The stock reached a high of ₹227.55 and a low of ₹220.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹144,028.95 crore. The 52-week high is ₹278.2, and the 52-week low is ₹204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 3,679,603 shares.
The low price of Jio Financial Services stock today was ₹223, while the high price reached ₹232.1.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.58%
|3 Months
|3.86%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-99999.99%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services recorded a volume of 3,679,603 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was ₹221.3.
