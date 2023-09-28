Hello User
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 28 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went down today, 28 Sep 2023, by -1.32 %. The stock closed at 230.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 227.4 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services

On the last day, Jio Financial Services opened at 231 and closed at 230.45. The stock had a high of 231.2 and a low of 227.1. The market cap of Jio Financial Services is 144,473.68 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 278.2 and 205.15, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,315,352 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Sep 2023, 08:00 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹230.45 on last trading day

On the last day of Jio Financial Services' trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 1,315,352 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 230.45.

