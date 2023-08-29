Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services stock plummets in trading today

On the last day of trading, the open price of Jio Financial Services was ₹216, while the close price was ₹212.25. The stock reached a high of ₹222.85 and a low of ₹207.95 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹134,467.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹278.2, and the 52-week low is ₹205.15. The BSE volume for the day was 12,349,083 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows that the price is ₹211.65. There has been a percent change of -0.28, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.6, suggesting a decrease of 0.6 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a minor decline in value.
