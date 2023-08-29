Hello User
Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went down today, 29 Aug 2023, by -0.28 %. The stock closed at 212.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 211.65 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services

On the last day of trading, the open price of Jio Financial Services was 216, while the close price was 212.25. The stock reached a high of 222.85 and a low of 207.95 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 134,467.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 278.2, and the 52-week low is 205.15. The BSE volume for the day was 12,349,083 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Aug 2023, 09:07 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹211.65, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹212.25

The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows that the price is 211.65. There has been a percent change of -0.28, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.6, suggesting a decrease of 0.6 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a minor decline in value.

29 Aug 2023, 08:05 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹212.25 on last trading day

On the last day of Jio Financial Services' trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 12,349,083. The closing price of the shares was 212.25.

