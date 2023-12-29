Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went down today, 29 Dec 2023, by -0.28 %. The stock closed at 234 per share. The stock is currently trading at 233.35 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Stock Price Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services had an open price of 235 and a close price of 234. The stock reached a high of 236.35 and a low of 232.6. The market capitalization of Jio Financial Services is currently at 148,253.89 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 278.2, while the 52-week low is 204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 1,371,414 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Dec 2023, 08:04 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹234 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jio Financial Services on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,371,414. The closing price for the day was 234.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.