Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 29 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went down today, 29 Feb 2024, by -3.16 %. The stock closed at 318.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 308.35 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Stock Price Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day, Jio Financial Services opened at 324.8, with a high of 324.8 and a low of 306.05 before closing at 318.4. The market capitalization stood at 195903.52 crore, with a 52-week high of 348 and a 52-week low of 204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 2629620 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹318.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jio Financial Services on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,629,620, with a closing price of 318.4.

