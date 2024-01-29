Hello User
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 0.1 %. The stock closed at 239.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 239.9 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Stock Price Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services opened at 240.65 and closed at 239.65. The stock reached a high of 242.65 and a low of 239. The market capitalization of Jio Financial Services is 152,415.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 278.2, while the 52-week low is 204.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,988,335 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹239.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services had a volume of 1,988,335 shares and closed at a price of 239.65.

