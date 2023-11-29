Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services stock plunges amidst market downturn

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:15 AM IST
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went down today, 29 Nov 2023, by -0.2 %. The stock closed at 226.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 226.25 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services

On the last day of trading, the open price of Jio Financial Services was 228.05, while the close price was 226.7. The stock reached a high of 232.1 and a low of 223 during the day. The market capitalization of Jio Financial Services is 143,743.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 278.2, while the 52-week low is 204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 3,576,944 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Nov 2023, 10:15 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Jio Financial Services stock is 226.5, while the high price is 229.4.

29 Nov 2023, 09:46 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price update :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹226.25, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹226.7

The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows that the price is 226.25 with a percent change of -0.2 and a net change of -0.45. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.2% and the net change is a decrease of 0.45.

29 Nov 2023, 09:39 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.03%
3 Months1.06%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
29 Nov 2023, 09:05 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹226.25, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹226.7

The current stock price of Jio Financial Services is 226.25. There has been a percent change of -0.2, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.45, suggesting a decrease of 0.45 in the stock price.

29 Nov 2023, 08:15 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹226.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Jio Financial Services recorded a volume of 3,576,944 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the shares was 226.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.