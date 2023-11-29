Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services stock plunges amidst market downturn

On the last day of trading, the open price of Jio Financial Services was ₹228.05, while the close price was ₹226.7. The stock reached a high of ₹232.1 and a low of ₹223 during the day. The market capitalization of Jio Financial Services is ₹143,743.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹278.2, while the 52-week low is ₹204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 3,576,944 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.03%
|3 Months
|1.06%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-99999.99%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
