Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went down today, 29 Sep 2023, by -0.73 %. The stock closed at 227.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 225.75 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services

On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services had an open price of 228 and a close price of 227.4. The stock had a high of 229.85 and a low of 224.7. The market capitalization of the company is 143,425.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 278.2 and the 52-week low is 205.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,655,784 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Sep 2023, 09:09 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹225.75, down -0.73% from yesterday's ₹227.4

Based on the current data, the stock price of Jio Financial Services is 225.75. There has been a percent change of -0.73, indicating a decrease in value, and a net change of -1.65. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decline.

29 Sep 2023, 08:10 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹227.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jio Financial Services on the BSE, a total of 1,655,784 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 227.4.

