Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:40 AM IST Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 30 Aug 2023, by 4.99 %. The stock closed at 221.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 232.7 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services

On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services opened at 211.65 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of 222.2 and a low of 207. The market capitalization of the company is 140,820.54 crore. The 52-week high is 278.2 and the 52-week low is 205.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 30,807,296 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Aug 2023, 09:40 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price NSE Live :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹232.7, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹221.65

The current price of Jio Financial Services stock is 232.7. The stock has experienced a percent change of 4.99 and a net change of 11.05.

30 Aug 2023, 09:09 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹221.65, up 4.72% from yesterday's ₹211.65

The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows that the price is 221.65, with a percent change of 4.72 and a net change of 10. This means that the stock price has increased by 4.72% and the net change in price is 10. Overall, the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

30 Aug 2023, 08:09 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹211.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services on the BSE recorded a volume of 30,807,296 shares. The closing price for the shares was 211.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.