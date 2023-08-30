Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Soars in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services opened at ₹211.65 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of ₹222.2 and a low of ₹207. The market capitalization of the company is ₹140,820.54 crore. The 52-week high is ₹278.2 and the 52-week low is ₹205.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 30,807,296 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Jio Financial Services stock is ₹232.7. The stock has experienced a percent change of 4.99 and a net change of 11.05.
The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows that the price is ₹221.65, with a percent change of 4.72 and a net change of 10. This means that the stock price has increased by 4.72% and the net change in price is 10. Overall, the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.
On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services on the BSE recorded a volume of 30,807,296 shares. The closing price for the shares was ₹211.65.
