Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Soars in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services opened at ₹211.65 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of ₹222.2 and a low of ₹207. The market capitalization of the company is ₹140,820.54 crore. The 52-week high is ₹278.2 and the 52-week low is ₹205.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 30,807,296 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.