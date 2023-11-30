Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Stocks Plummet Amid Market Turmoil

On the last day, the open price of Jio Financial Services was ₹229.4, and the close price was ₹226.25. The stock had a high of ₹229.4 and a low of ₹224.35. The market capitalization of the company was ₹143,615.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹278.2, and the 52-week low was ₹204.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 744,485 shares.
The low price of Jio Financial Services stock today was ₹222.6, while the high price reached ₹226.6.
The current data shows that the stock price of Jio Financial Services is ₹224.25. The percent change is -0.8, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.8, meaning the stock has decreased by ₹1.8.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.66%
|3 Months
|-4.9%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-99999.99%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The current stock price of Jio Financial Services is ₹226.05. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.09. The net change in the stock price is -0.2.
On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services had a trading volume of 744,485 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹226.25.
