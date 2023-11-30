Hello User
Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Stocks Plummet Amid Market Turmoil

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:11 AM IST
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went down today, 30 Nov 2023, by -0.8 %. The stock closed at 226.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 224.25 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services

On the last day, the open price of Jio Financial Services was 229.4, and the close price was 226.25. The stock had a high of 229.4 and a low of 224.35. The market capitalization of the company was 143,615.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 278.2, and the 52-week low was 204.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 744,485 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 10:11 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Jio Financial Services stock today was 222.6, while the high price reached 226.6.

30 Nov 2023, 09:48 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price update :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹224.25, down -0.8% from yesterday's ₹226.05

The current data shows that the stock price of Jio Financial Services is 224.25. The percent change is -0.8, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.8, meaning the stock has decreased by 1.8.

30 Nov 2023, 09:39 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.66%
3 Months-4.9%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
30 Nov 2023, 09:01 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹226.05, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹226.25

The current stock price of Jio Financial Services is 226.05. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.09. The net change in the stock price is -0.2.

30 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹226.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services had a trading volume of 744,485 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 226.25.

