Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services sees stock gains today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 30 Oct 2023, by 0.76 %. The stock closed at 223 per share. The stock is currently trading at 224.7 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services

On the last day of trading, the open price of Jio Financial Services was 219, with a close price of 215.95. The stock had a high of 225.5 and a low of 216.5. The market capitalization of Jio Financial Services is 141,678.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 278.2, while the 52-week low is 204.65. On the BSE, a total of 2,898,844 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:32 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.06%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
30 Oct 2023, 09:12 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹224.7, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹223

The current stock price of Jio Financial Services is 224.7, with a percent change of 0.76 and a net change of 1.7. This indicates that the stock has increased slightly by 0.76% or 1.7 points. However, without additional data, it is difficult to determine the overall performance or trend of the stock.

30 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹215.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jio Financial Services on the BSE, there were 2,898,844 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 215.95.

