Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services sees stock gains today

On the last day of trading, the open price of Jio Financial Services was ₹219, with a close price of ₹215.95. The stock had a high of ₹225.5 and a low of ₹216.5. The market capitalization of Jio Financial Services is ₹141,678.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹278.2, while the 52-week low is ₹204.65. On the BSE, a total of 2,898,844 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.06%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-99999.99%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The current stock price of Jio Financial Services is ₹224.7, with a percent change of 0.76 and a net change of 1.7. This indicates that the stock has increased slightly by 0.76% or 1.7 points. However, without additional data, it is difficult to determine the overall performance or trend of the stock.
On the last day of trading for Jio Financial Services on the BSE, there were 2,898,844 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹215.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!