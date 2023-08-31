Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023
1 min read.Updated: 31 Aug 2023, 08:29 AM ISTLivemint
Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 31 Aug 2023, by 4.99 %. The stock closed at 221.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 232.7 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services opened at ₹225 and closed at ₹221.65. The stock reached a high of ₹232.7 and a low of ₹222.9 during the day. The market capitalization of Jio Financial Services is ₹147,840.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹278.2 and the 52-week low is ₹205.15. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 7,240,988.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
31 Aug 2023, 08:30:00 AM IST
