Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:29 AM IST Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 31 Aug 2023, by 4.99 %. The stock closed at 221.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 232.7 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services

On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services opened at 225 and closed at 221.65. The stock reached a high of 232.7 and a low of 222.9 during the day. The market capitalization of Jio Financial Services is 147,840.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 278.2 and the 52-week low is 205.15. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 7,240,988.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Aug 2023, 08:30 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹221.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services on the BSE had a volume of 7,240,988 shares. The closing price of the stock was 221.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.