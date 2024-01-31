Hello User
Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Shares of Jio Financial Services slump

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went down today, 31 Jan 2024, by -1.27 %. The stock closed at 251 per share. The stock is currently trading at 247.8 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Stock Price Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Jio Financial Services saw an open price of 253.5 and a close price of 251. The stock reached a high of 253.9 and a low of 247. The market capitalization for Jio Financial Services is currently 157,434.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 278.2 and the 52-week low is 204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 2,499,384 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 09:01 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹247.8, down -1.27% from yesterday's ₹251

The current stock price of Jio Financial Services is 247.8. The stock has experienced a percent change of -1.27, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.2, implying a decrease of 3.2 in the stock price.

31 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹251 on last trading day

On the last day of Jio Financial Services trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,499,384. The closing price for the day was 251.

