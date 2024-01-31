Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Shares of Jio Financial Services slump

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Jio Financial Services saw an open price of ₹253.5 and a close price of ₹251. The stock reached a high of ₹253.9 and a low of ₹247. The market capitalization for Jio Financial Services is currently ₹157,434.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹278.2 and the 52-week low is ₹204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 2,499,384 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Jio Financial Services is ₹247.8. The stock has experienced a percent change of -1.27, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.2, implying a decrease of ₹3.2 in the stock price.
On the last day of Jio Financial Services trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,499,384. The closing price for the day was ₹251.
